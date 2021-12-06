Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal [Image 9 of 10]

    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Daniel Keller (right), a combat controller in the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, prepares to receive the Airman’s Medal from Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, the adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 12, 2021. Keller earned the award for heroism in recognition of his actions to save human life following a traffic accident near Louisville in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6688894
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-DI861-0184
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal
    Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Special Tactics troop from Kentucky Air Guard earns Airman&rsquo;s Medal for heroism

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT