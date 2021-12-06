Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), the adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, pins the Airman’s Medal to the uniform of Master Sgt. Daniel Keller, a combat controller in the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 12, 2021. Keller earned the award for heroism in recognition of his actions to save human life following a traffic accident near Louisville in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

