Kentucky Air Guardsman awarded Airman’s Medal

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), the adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, presents the Airman’s Medal to Master Sgt. Daniel Keller, a combat controller in the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 12, 2021. Keller earned the award for heroism in recognition of his actions to save human life following a traffic accident near Louisville in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)
Special Tactics troop from Kentucky Air Guard earns Airman’s Medal for heroism
