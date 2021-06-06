U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, Air expeditionary Wing commander receives the guidon from Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group (EOG) outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony for the 380th EOG at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6688505
|VIRIN:
|210607-Z-KL947-1082
|Resolution:
|3127x2087
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th EOG COC [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
