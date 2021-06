380th EOG COC

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, Air expeditionary Wing commander receives the guidon from Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group (EOG) outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony for the 380th EOG at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

