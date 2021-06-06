Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th EOG COC [Image 11 of 15]

    380th EOG COC

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group (EOG) outgoing commander and Col. Michael Lake, 380th EOG incoming commander, prepare for the guidon transfer during a change of command ceremony for the 380th EOG at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Photo ID: 6688504
    VIRIN: 210607-Z-KL947-1079
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
