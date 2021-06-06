380th EOG COC

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. Kristen Thompson, 380th Expeditionary Operations Group (EOG) outgoing commander and Col. Michael Lake, 380th EOG incoming commander, prepare for the guidon transfer during a change of command ceremony for the 380th EOG at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

