380th EOG COC

The official party participates in a change of command ceremony for the 380th Expeditionary Operations Group at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

