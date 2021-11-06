412th Theater Engineer Command Warrior Exercise 2021

A 702nd Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, convoy is hit with a notional CS gas attack following a notional improvised explosive device explosion as part of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 15:12 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US