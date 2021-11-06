Soldiers of the 702nd Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, scan their sectors of fire while wearing M50 Joint Service General Purpose Masks during a notional CS gas attack as part of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
This work, 412th Theater Engineer Command Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
