    412th Theater Engineer Command Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 5 of 7]

    412th Theater Engineer Command Warrior Exercise 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Robert Vols, a maintenance supervisor for the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, goes through the vehicle recovery process of an M939 general utility truck as part of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 11, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 15:11
    Photo ID: 6687814
    VIRIN: 210611-A-FK859-480
    Resolution: 5912x3933
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Theater Engineer Command Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness

