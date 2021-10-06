U.S Army Georgia National Guardsman assigned to Bravo Battery 1-214th Field Artillery Battallion drive a M113 armored personnel carrier for training Exercise African Lion in CAP DRAA Movement Area near the city of Tan-Tan Morocco June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 10:37 Photo ID: 6687324 VIRIN: 210610-A-XM236-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 847.15 KB Location: MA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.