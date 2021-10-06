Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S Army Georgia National Guardsman assigned to Bravo Battery 1-214th Field Artillery Battallion drive a M113 armored personnel carrier for training Exercise African Lion in CAP DRAA Movement Area near the city of Tan-Tan Morocco June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)

