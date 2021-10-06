Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    African Lion 2021

    MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Nathan R Smith 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin fires a 795 high explosive round for training Exercise African Lion in CAP DRAA Movement Area near the city of Tan-Tan Morocco June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

