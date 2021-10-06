A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin fires a 795 high explosive round for training Exercise African Lion in CAP DRAA Movement Area near the city of Tan-Tan Morocco June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)
