U.S Army Georgia National Guardsman 2nd Lt. Benjamin Scoggin, assigned to Bravo Battery 1-214th Field Artillery Battallion, walks from a M109A6 Paladin in training Exercise African Lion in CAP DRAA Movement Area near the city of Tan-Tan Morocco June 10, 2021. African Lion 2021 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employees a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Nathan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 10:37 Photo ID: 6687323 VIRIN: 210610-A-XM236-1016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 976.69 KB Location: MA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.