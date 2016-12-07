KYNG Leadership salute the flag during the playing of the national anthem held on June 5, 2021
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 10:42
|Photo ID:
|6687320
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-FN390-1005
|Resolution:
|6193x4074
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT