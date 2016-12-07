Brig. Gen. Robert Larkin presents Col. Gary D. Lewis with a plaque to honor his outstanding leadership of the 63rd TAB held June 5, 2021
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 10:41
|Photo ID:
|6687319
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-FN390-1004
|Resolution:
|6143x4095
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS
