    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade [Image 4 of 5]

    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Robert Larkin presents Col. Gary D. Lewis with a plaque to honor his outstanding leadership of the 63rd TAB held June 5, 2021

    63rd TAB
    Col. Gary D. Lewis
    Brig. Gen. Robert Larkin

