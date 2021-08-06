Brig. Gen. Schaertl recognizes Reserve troops

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs with U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, right, poses with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Medical Support Unit-Europe, 7th Mission Support Command, and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), during a visit to MSU-E headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

