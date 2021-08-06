Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Schaertl recognizes Reserve troops [Image 2 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Schaertl recognizes Reserve troops

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs with U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, prepares to recognize achievements of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from Medical Support Unit-Europe, 7th Mission Support Command, and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), during a visit to MSU-E headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6686960
    VIRIN: 210608-A-PB921-0015
    Resolution: 3000x1231
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Germany
    Medical Support
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE
    Unit-Europe

