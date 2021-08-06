U.S. Army Reserve Col. Alexandre F. Migala, commander of Medical Support Unit-Europe, 7th Mission Support Command, left, speaks with Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs with U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, during a visit to MSU-E headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 8, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 06:44
|Photo ID:
|6686959
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-PB921-0001
|Resolution:
|3000x2176
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Schaertl recognizes Reserve troops [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT