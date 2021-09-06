African Lion 2021- Gen. Cavoli Arrival Mahbes Airfield

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, greets Moroccan Army Corps General Farouk Belkhir during African Lion 2021 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, June 9th, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

