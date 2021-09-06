Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- Gen. Cavoli Arrival Mahbes Airfield [Image 3 of 7]

    African Lion 2021- Gen. Cavoli Arrival Mahbes Airfield

    MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, greets Moroccan Army Corps General Farouk Belkhir during African Lion 2021 at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, June 9th, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6686910
    VIRIN: 210609-A-MF745-1105
    Resolution: 5437x7655
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021- Gen. Cavoli Arrival Mahbes Airfield [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

