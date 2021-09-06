U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier (center), Commander, Allied Land Command, meets with Moroccan and other partner nation military leaders at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, before departing to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System demonstration, June 9th, 2021, during African Lion 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 05:29 Photo ID: 6686908 VIRIN: 210609-A-MF745-1022 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.82 MB Location: MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021- DV Greet Mahbes Airfield [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.