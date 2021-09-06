African Lion 2021- Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier Arrival Mahbes Airfield

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger Cloutier, Commander, Allied Land Command, greets Moroccan soldiers at Mahbes Airfield, Morocco, during African Lion 2021, June 9th, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Christopher Brecht)

