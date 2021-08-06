African Lion 2021 - Moroccan and 19th Speical Forces Group Fastrope Training

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group, train Moroccan Forces in fast rope maneuvers at Tifnit, Morocco, on June 8, 2021. Africa Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. Africa Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission and capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Brendan Nunez)

