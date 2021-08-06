Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - Moroccan and 19th Special Forces Group Fast Rope Training [Image 13 of 17]

    African Lion 2021 - Moroccan and 19th Special Forces Group Fast Rope Training

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Soldiers attached to the 19th Special Forces Group train Moroccan forces in fast rope maneuvers in Tifnit, Morocco, June 8, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6686891
    VIRIN: 210608-A-AR682-1710
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - Moroccan and 19th Special Forces Group Fast Rope Training [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African Lion

    TAGS

    Morocco
    19th Special Forces Group
    Utah National Guard
    AfricanLion
    Royal Moroccan Army

