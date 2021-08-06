U.S. Soldiers attached to the 19th Special Forces Group train Moroccan forces in fast rope maneuvers in Tifnit, Morocco, June 8, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 04:41 Photo ID: 6686890 VIRIN: 210608-A-AR682-1122 Resolution: 4160x6240 Size: 16.87 MB Location: TIFNIT, MA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 - Moroccan and 19th Special Forces Group Fast Rope Training [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.