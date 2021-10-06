Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season [Image 3 of 3]

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Gowen, an Emergency Management journeyman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, arranges pamphlets on an information display at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2021. The office of Emergency Management is tasked to keep Kadena Air Base safe through planning, preparing, responding and recovering from hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:42
    Photo ID: 6686824
    VIRIN: 210610-F-IV266-1002
    Resolution: 4885x7328
    Size: 21.63 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season
    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season
    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kadena Air Base

    Emergency Management

    Typhoon

    Preparedness

    Readiness

    Prepare

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Emergency Management
    Typhoon
    Preparedness
    Readiness
    Prepare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT