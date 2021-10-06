U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Gowen, an Emergency Management journeyman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, updates the Typhoon Guide on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2021. Emergency Management specialists regularly make updates to ensure the most accurate information is available to the U.S. military community in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 01:42
|Photo ID:
|6686823
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-IV266-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS
Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season
