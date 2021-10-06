Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Gowen, an Emergency Management journeyman from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, updates the Typhoon Guide on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2021. Emergency Management specialists regularly make updates to ensure the most accurate information is available to the U.S. military community in Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

