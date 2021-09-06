Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season [Image 1 of 3]

    Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Typhoon season in Okinawa takes place between June 1 - Nov. 30, but typhoons can occur anytime throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 01:42
    Photo ID: 6686822
    VIRIN: 210609-F-IV266-1001
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare now: Emergency Management, typhoon season [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

