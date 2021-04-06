Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-7FA Battalion 4 mile Run - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 6 of 13]

    3-7FA Battalion 4 mile Run - 25th Infantry Division Artillery

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 3-7 Field Artillery “Steel Battalion”, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted a 4 mile battalion run in order to increase esprit de corps, cohesion, promote physical fitness, and have one last run with the Battalion Commander, LTC John C. Gwinn, before his change of command in the following weeks at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6686227
    VIRIN: 210604-A-PO701-638
    Resolution: 4641x3094
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-7FA Battalion 4 mile Run - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    Field Artillery
    USARPAC
    25thID
    Battalion Run Physical Training

