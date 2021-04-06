Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 3-7 Field Artillery “Steel Battalion”, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted a 4 mile battalion run in order to increase esprit de corps, cohesion, promote physical fitness, and have one last run with the Battalion Commander, LTC John C. Gwinn, before his change of command in the following weeks at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6686224 VIRIN: 210604-A-PO701-612 Resolution: 5047x3365 Size: 5.05 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-7FA Battalion 4 mile Run - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.