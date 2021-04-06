Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 3-7 Field Artillery “Steel Battalion”, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted a 4 mile battalion run in order to increase esprit de corps, cohesion, promote physical fitness, and have one last run with the Battalion Commander, LTC John C. Gwinn, before his change of command in the following weeks at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 4, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)
This work, 3-7FA Battalion 4 mile Run - 25th Infantry Division Artillery [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
