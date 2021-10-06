33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Llantada and his family pose for a photo during the 33rd Maintenance Group assumption of command ceremony, June 10, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Llantada took command of the 33rd MXG after serving as the Chief of Inspections Division, General at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

Date Taken: 06.10.2021
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US