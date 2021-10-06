U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Llantada and his family pose for a photo during the 33rd Maintenance Group assumption of command ceremony, June 10, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Llantada took command of the 33rd MXG after serving as the Chief of Inspections Division, General at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6686018
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-TT585-1184
|Resolution:
|5620x3739
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander
