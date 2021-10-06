33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Llantada, 33rd Maintenance Group incoming commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony, June 10, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The mission of the 33rd Maintenance Group is to deliver safe, reliable and on-time aircraft to support F-35 pilot and maintainer training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

