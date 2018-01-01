Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2018

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during an assumption of command ceremony, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. The 33rd Maintenance Group oversees all aircraft maintenance, sortie generation, weapons loading operations and logistics integration for the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2018
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:20
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Colonel
    Commander
    Transition
    33rd Fighter Wing

