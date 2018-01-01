U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during an assumption of command ceremony, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. The 33rd Maintenance Group oversees all aircraft maintenance, sortie generation, weapons loading operations and logistics integration for the 33rd FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2018 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6686016 VIRIN: 210610-F-HA049-009 Resolution: 5457x3629 Size: 2.55 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd MXG Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.