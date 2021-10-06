Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    Delta Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new Marine of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 10, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6686013
    VIRIN: 210610-M-CI314-1057
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

