Delta Company Graduation Ceremony

A new Marine of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 10, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

