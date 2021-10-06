New Marines of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 10, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6686009
|VIRIN:
|210610-M-CI314-1049
|Resolution:
|3991x2661
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT