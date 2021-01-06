The Light-Weight Low-Cost Conformal Array team from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Award in the group category for pioneering a novel lightweight, low-cost conformal array for installation on a submarine platform. Team members are Raymond Safford (from left), Steven Francis, Nathaniel Law, Nicole Evangelista, Daniel Orciari, Brian Fuhrman and Kevin Chambers.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6685502
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-XQ823-3001
|Resolution:
|985x605
|Size:
|258.59 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|JAMESTOWN, RI, US
|Hometown:
|MIDDLETOWN, RI, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Hometown:
|TIVERTON, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards [Image 3 of 3], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT