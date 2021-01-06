NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards

The Light-Weight Low-Cost Conformal Array team from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Award in the group category for pioneering a novel lightweight, low-cost conformal array for installation on a submarine platform. Team members are Raymond Safford (from left), Steven Francis, Nathaniel Law, Nicole Evangelista, Daniel Orciari, Brian Fuhrman and Kevin Chambers.

