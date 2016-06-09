NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards

Dr. David Tonn, a senior engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, recently won a 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Award in the Individual Scientist category for his exemplary contributions to improving the performance of the submarine buoyant cable antenna. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

