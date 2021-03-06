Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards [Image 1 of 3]

    NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Simon Freeman, an oceanographer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Award in the Emergent Scientist Investigator category for his research as an oceanographer with less than 10 years of experience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6685500
    VIRIN: 210603-N-BZ518-1001
    Resolution: 1000x1250
    Size: 160.63 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, RI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards
    NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards
    NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research Development and Acquisition
    21-34
    Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Awards
    Light-Weight Low-Cost Conformal Array team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT