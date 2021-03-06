NUWC Division Newport employees win Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Awards

Dr. Simon Freeman, an oceanographer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, recently won a 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year Award in the Emergent Scientist Investigator category for his research as an oceanographer with less than 10 years of experience.

