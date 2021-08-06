Members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing participate in a fire drill on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 8, 2021. The fire drill provided members the opportunity to validate readiness, and continue ensuring mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 09:16
|Photo ID:
|6685356
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-CP771-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness exercise promotes safety [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT