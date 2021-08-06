Airmen in the 102nd Intelligence Wing participate in a fire drill on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 8, 2021. Readiness exercises prepared members and promoted safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 09:16
|Photo ID:
|6685352
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-CP771-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness exercise promotes safety [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
