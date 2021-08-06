Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness exercise promotes safety [Image 1 of 5]

    Readiness exercise promotes safety

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen in the 102nd Intelligence Wing participate in a fire drill on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 8, 2021. Readiness exercises prepared members and promoted safety. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:16
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness exercise promotes safety [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    Readiness Exercise
    102IW

