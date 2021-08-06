Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Logistics Readiness Flight loads cargo [Image 2 of 5]

    102nd Logistics Readiness Flight loads cargo

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Members of the 102nd Logistics Readiness Flight load cargo on Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., June 8, 2021. Airmen worked together, using a forklift to lift the cargo onto a trailer bed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis)

