The 104th Security Forces Squadron won unit of the year for 2020. The 104SFS Airmen worked tirelessly over 2020 supporting multiple domestic operations in Massachusetts and DC, while continuing to provide security for Barnes Air National Guard Base. Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104SFS Manager, praised his troops for rising to every challenge presented to them during 2020. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:24 Photo ID: 6685080 VIRIN: 210608-Z-UN054-1048 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 24.58 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron named unit of the year 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.