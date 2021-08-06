The 104th Security Forces Squadron won unit of the year for 2020. The 104SFS Airmen worked tirelessly over 2020 supporting multiple domestic operations in Massachusetts and DC, while continuing to provide security for Barnes Air National Guard Base. The 104th Fighter Wing's flagship F-15C Eagle, tail 125, has custom nose art designed by unit members that list all the members currently serving at the 104FW and all those who have fallen in flight. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 07:25 Photo ID: 6685106 VIRIN: 210608-Z-UN054-1075 Resolution: 8256x5160 Size: 26.1 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron named unit of the year 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.