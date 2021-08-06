104th Security Forces Squadron named unit of the year 2020

The 104th Security Forces Squadron won unit of the year for 2020. The 104SFS Airmen worked tirelessly over 2020 supporting multiple domestic operations in Massachusetts and DC, while continuing to provide security for Barnes Air National Guard Base. The 104th Fighter Wing is one of the few locations with a 9/11 Memorial made from an NYPD fire truck that responded to the call that day in New York City. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

