Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi

210527-N-VI040-1144 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer, Capt. Manning Montagnet, salutes an American flag-draped coffin during a Memorial Day observance ceremony held at the base theater onboard the installation May 27, 2021. NAF Atsugi hosted this ceremony to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

