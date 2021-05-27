210527-N-VI040-1058 Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Equipment) 2nd Class Marktavius Littles, from Memphis, Tenn., points to a missing man table featured during a Memorial Day observance ceremony held at Cinema 77, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's base theater May 27, 2021. NAF Atsugi hosted this ceremony to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:40 Photo ID: 6684972 VIRIN: 210527-N-VI040-1058 Resolution: 6579x4699 Size: 13.11 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.