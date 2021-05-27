Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi [Image 1 of 4]

    Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210527-N-VI040-1058 Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Equipment) 2nd Class Marktavius Littles, from Memphis, Tenn., points to a missing man table featured during a Memorial Day observance ceremony held at Cinema 77, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's base theater May 27, 2021. NAF Atsugi hosted this ceremony to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Memorial Day
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Missing Man Table

