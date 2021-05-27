Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi

    Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210527-N-VI040-1064 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi salute during a Memorial Day observance ceremony held at Cinema 77, the base theater onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi hosted this ceremony to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi, by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

