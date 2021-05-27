210527-N-VI040-1064 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan Sailors attached to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi salute during a Memorial Day observance ceremony held at Cinema 77, the base theater onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi hosted this ceremony to honor all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:39 Photo ID: 6684973 VIRIN: 210527-N-VI040-1064 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 27.36 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Ceremony conducted at NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.