Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts small craft attack team drills [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America conducts small craft attack team drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Earl Walker, from St. Louis, fires an M250 machine gun during a small craft action team (SCAT) drill aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The SCAT team is a quick reaction defense force intended to repel small craft. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 23:56
    Photo ID: 6684966
    VIRIN: 210607-N-NJ919-1115
    Resolution: 4228x2819
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts small craft attack team drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America conducts small craft action team drills
    USS America conducts small craft attack team drills
    USS America conducts small craft attack team drills
    USS America counducts small craft attack team drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviation Ordnanceman
    Gun Mount
    SCAT
    M250
    Small Craft Attack Team
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT