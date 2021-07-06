PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Prince Boakye, from Atlanta, prepares ammunition for a small craft action team (SCAT) drill aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The SCAT team is a quick reaction defense force intended to repel small craft. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 23:56 Photo ID: 6684964 VIRIN: 210607-N-NJ919-1069 Resolution: 3949x2633 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts small craft action team drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.