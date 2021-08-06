A C-5 Galaxy aircraft landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Guyana on 8 June 2021 transporting Blackhawk helicopters, mission equipment and members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6684773
|VIRIN:
|080621-O-D0465-2003-C
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TIMEHRI, GY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Members of the 185th Aviation Battalion from the Florida National Guard are getting off a C-5 Galaxy aircraft in Timehri, Guyana for the upcoming Exercise Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Nora Amrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
